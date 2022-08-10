Car club celebrates 60 years

This photo shows a '53 Studebaker Commander. (Submitted by Jack Laird)



Even if you think that a vehicle is only a tool that you use to get you from point A to point B, there is still a good chance that the Roamin’ Angels Car Club story will interest you. How did the club get started? What are the men and women of the club doing for the community today? And how did the club get that strange name?

Sixty years ago, in 1962, eight car guys would meet at the old Humpty Dumpty Restaurant for breakfast on Friday mornings. Some of them had hopped-up hot rods that they liked to race. As can be expected, the local police did not take kindly to them racing on the street; but of course, traffic law enforcement was more lax in those days and this was before police radar. They came up with a plan where street racing could be pretty much limited if they could convert an old airstrip into a drag strip. About 50 high school-aged car lovers became the first Roamin’ Angels in 1962.

Cars in those days were not as reliable as they are today. The guys would pull over and help stranded motorists get back on the road. Whether it was a flat tire, out of gas or an engine problem. They had cards printed up to give to those they assisted so that they might know who had helped them. They were Roamin’ Angels for those in road distress. We no longer have the cards, but there is a good chance that if you have car trouble it will be a Roamin’ Angel member that will attempt to assist you. They hoped that the “City Fathers” would realize what a great group they were and fund a drag strip where they could really race. It didn’t happen.

As the years passed some of the members went to “Nam”, got married, had children, moved away and some had died. The Roamin Angels car club seemed doomed to die as did other car clubs from this area. But they didn’t let that happen. By 1995, sixty-five to seventy-five people formed the nonprofit organization that it is today. By 2000 over 150 members created the first major Roamin Angels Car Show at Rollins Lake. In 2008 membership topped out at 198 members owning 500 vehicles.

Today the Cruisin the Pines car show at the Nevada County Fairgrounds has become one of the premiere car show events in Northern California. It draws hundreds of classics, customs and hot rods. This year it will be held on September 10th.

The Roamin’ Angels is not a bunch of gear heads with their heads stuck under the hood. Sure, some members have cars and trucks that they are proud of. There are a number of social and fund raising activities that our members can take part in if they wish. Some are car related, but most are for camaraderie and just for fun. Originally, your vehicle had to be 1972 or older and American made (1973 was when they started de-tuning engines for all that smog stuff). Today there are no longer such restrictions. You don’t even have to own a car in order to be a member.

There are a number of women who are members. In fact, about half of the Board of Directors are women. Some members are Roamin Angels just because of what the club gives back to the community. Being a 501C3 nonprofit, the club supports many local groups. These include the Boy and Girl Scouts, the Veterans, youth groups, school auto shops and especially our involvement with the toy distribution program at Christmas time.

We are fortunate to still have two of the original members who have been active in the club since the beginning: Lanny Netz and Ray Yedding are an incredible source of early club history.

We are always looking for new members. For club or membership information, contact Dee Ann Bellows at 530 -271-5620 or email DBBellows@att.net .