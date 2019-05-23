Camptonville Plant Sale and Flea Market Saturday

Camptonville’s annual plant sale and flea market will be held rain or shine from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Lost Nugget field, 16448 Highway 49 in Camptonville. Vendors will be selling local plant starts, antique and used items, arts, crafts and food. To reserve a space, read through the vendor information posted at bit.ly/cvsale2019 and on bulletin boards around town. Sign up online at bit.ly/cvsalesignup, or call 530-288-5016. Spaces (12’x12’) are $20 — less if vendors help prepare or clean up. Vendors can come Friday morning at 10 a.m. to pick out a space and help get the field ready, or come Saturday morning between 7 and 9 a.m. (earlier is better). Plenty of spaces still available. The event benefits the Camptonville Community Center. The Lost Nugget’s owners are hosting the event. Please park carefully, take and don’t block the gas pumps.