Camping Showcase at the library in Nevada City

The Madelyn Helling Library is holding a Camping Showcase from 2 to 4 p.m. on July 27. Camping lovers are invited to come and share their expertise. Members of the public who have a camping trip planned and are interested in learning tips are welcome to attend. There will be a discussion of campfire safety with a representative from the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District followed by some camping cooking tips. The community is invited to bring equipment to show off or find out what they need to bring on their next excursion. For more information, visit the Events Calendar at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050.