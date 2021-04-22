Campground and recreation update

Warm temperatures and blue skies means it’s time to visit the Tahoe National Forest, right? Well, sort of. There is still plenty of snow in the Tahoe National Forest high country and many recreation sites are still closed or inaccessible in April. For a list of open campground and recreation sites, please see below.

Recreation managers and wildland firefighters are preparing for a busy summer season in 2021 — one that is already beginning with the early warm temperatures. This year, the Tahoe National Forest is again asking visitors to please recreate responsibly so we all can enjoy the beautiful landscape of the Tahoe National Forest for years to come.

Responsible recreation means:

Make sure your campfire is out before you leave: douse with water, stir, and feel for warmth.

Campfires must be attended at all times; California Campfire Permits are required.

No trash can? It’s your responsibility to pack out all trash when you leave, including toilet paper when no restroom facilities exist.

Most campsites are booked in advance — you may not secure a campground without a reservation. To reserve a Tahoe National Forest campsite, please visit http://www.recreation.gov .

During the spring, roads may be passable in the morning but muddy and impassable as temperatures warm during the day. Don’t get stuck or damage roads.

Rivers and lakes are cold this time of year and flows are high. Cold, high flows can kill.

Open campgrounds and recreation sites in Truckee and Sierraville (Highway 89) include Upper Little Truckee Campground (first-come, first-served) and Lower Little Truckee Campground (also first-come, first-served). All campgrounds in Truckee are closed including Granite Flat, Goose Meadows and Silver Creek.

At Prosser/Boca and Stampede Reservoirs, Boca Rest campground is open and reservable. Hobie Cat beach is open for lake access, parking, and restroom use.

At Donner Summit (Interstate-80), all campgrounds are closed. Many summer recreation sites are inaccessible due to snow and other factors.

At Foresthill, Sugar Pine, Parker Flat and Brimstone OHV staging areas are all open. The Loop 6 lower bridge is still inaccessible. The trail is actively being cleared now. French Meadows Boat Launch is accessible, however, with very low water. Mosquito Ridge Road is plowed to the boat launch. Giant Gap and Shirttail Creek Campgrounds will be opening April 30, for first-come, first-served camping.

At Highway 20/ Bowman Lake Road all campgrounds currently closed. Pioneer and Hoot trail are open with favorable conditions. Bowman Road should be considered impassable all the way to Bowman Lake.

At Bullards Bar Reservoir, Dark Day, Schoolhouse, and Garden Point boat-in campgrounds are open. Madrone Boat-in and Hornswoggle Group site are opening on May 22.

Highway 49/Sierra Buttes, Carlton Flat, Fiddle Creek, Indian Valley, Rocky Rest and Cal-Ida campgrounds are now open.