Caltrans calls for public input on bike and pedestrian survey

Caltrans is looking for public input on its active transportation planning process survey to identify locations for bicycle and pedestrian improvements on the state highway system. The public can play a critical role in shaping the plans by participating in this localized map-based survey. Input is being sought for Caltrans District 3, a cluster of counties that includes Nevada County.

“Caltrans strives to serve all Californians by providing safe and reliable transportation options throughout our region,” said District 3 Director Amarjeet S. Benipal. “I encourage all of our community members to participate in this survey to help Caltrans and our local and regional partners determine where improvements can be made to better meet the needs of all who rely on our state transportation system.”

The public survey will allow residents to provide input directly to Caltrans where improvements could be made to facilitate bicycling and walking on or near the state highway system. Survey responses will provide specific data about the type and location of needed improvements, allowing Caltrans to evaluate these locations as future projects are developed.

Caltrans wants to align the state’s bicycle and pedestrian network with the needs of local communities, with an emphasis on improving social equity, reconnecting communities, and improving access for all modes of transportation, including people who walk and bicycle. Caltrans will be actively engaging with partners and community members in areas where historic transportation decisions may have created barriers to adequate transportation.

To find District 3’s map-based survey, visit survey.catplan.org.





For more information about the Caltrans Active Transportation Plans, visit catplan.org/district-plans.