Calling all newly retired teachers in Nevada County
Hosted by Nevada County, Division 51’s chapter of the California Retired Teachers Association, newly retired teachers are cordially invited to a complimentary breakfast reception in their honor. With masks and social distancing in a private meeting room, the event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 16 at Humpty Dumpty Kitchen, 1711 East Main St. in Grass Valley. RSVP by Nov. 12 by calling Betty Fritzinger at 530-273-2316.
