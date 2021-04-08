Calling all Marines

Members of the Marine Corps League take part in one of Nevada City’s Fourth of July parades.



The Gold Country Detachment of the Marine Corps league in Grass Valley is looking for “a few good men and women.” This detachment of the Marine Corps League (MCL) was formed in June 1999 in the city of Grass Valley. It is a nonprofit organization of Marine Corps Veterans, Navy FMF Corpsmen, and FMF Chaplains. They are active in local community projects as detailed at http://www.mcl885.org . These include:

– Rendering assistance to all Marines, their widows and orphans.

– Managing and maintaining the Veterans Memorial Walls at the Grass Valley Memorial Park. Over 1.700 tiles are mounted on 6 walls so far.

– Operating the annual Toys for Tots program, serving nearly 2,000 children in Nevada County and other local nonprofit agencies.

– Providing Color Guards and Honor Guards for events, parades and funerals. Color guard events include the Mardi Gras Parade, July 4th Parade, Nevada County Fair Monster Truck event, Constitution Day Parade, and the Donation Day Parade.

– Fundraising includes participating in local events such as Cornish Christmas and the Nevada County Air Fest (every other year). The funds raised allow the group to support charitable causes such as Toys for Tots, Welcome Home Vets, Friends of Nevada County Military, Hospice of the Foothills, 4H, Semper Fi Fund and the Fisher House.

The league also commemorates the passing of local veterans lost to war on Memorial Day by participating in the annual Memorial Bridge Walk Tour. There are 15 plaques commemorating each veteran displayed prominently on bridges in Grass Valley and Nevada City.

Veteran’s Day and the Marine Corps Birthday are also celebrated annually. The Marine Corps Birthday is a momentous event for the Marine Corps League and is always celebrated with cake and libations. This is generally an informal affair with all branches of the military and their partners welcome.

The Marine Corps League meets the first Monday of every month at 1800 in the Remembrance Room of the Veteran’s Memorial Building at 255 South Auburn Street in Grass Valley. Park in the back parking lot and come up the back stairs to the office. Occasionally, there are guest speakers or pot luck dinner. There is always an “attitude adjustment period” prior to the business meeting. Due to COVID-19, masks are required at all meetings until further notice. For more information, call Rich Vizcarra at 530-264-USMC, email gvmarines@gmail.com or visit http://www.mcl885.org .