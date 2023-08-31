Fishing

Fishing at Lake Clementine in Auburn State Recreation Area.

 Courtesy Photo Division of Boating and Waterways.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – With the unofficial end of summer approaching this Labor Day holiday weekend, California State Parks’ Division of Boating and Waterways (DBW) is reminding boaters and water enthusiasts to take extra precautions to stay safe and prevent tragedies on the water. Taking a boating safety course, wearing a life jacket while recreating in the water and actively supervising children when in or near a body of water are simple actions all can take to help improve safety on California’s waterways.

Here are some key safety tips: