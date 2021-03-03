Byers to host solar information session
Byers Solar/Sun Power is hosting a free, open to the public, solar information session from 3 to 4 p.m. on March 10 via Zoom. Solar professional Coryon Redd will review options for effective solar design, solar energy savings, understanding how billing works and answer questions, addressing the benefits of going solar; the 26% 2021 Federal Tax Credit; the typical process from initial meeting to completion; how to locking in best PG&E rates and their policies; understanding how solar is billed; backup power options and more. Please register for the free event by emailing penny@thatsbyers.com. RSVP by calling 800-977-5323. The event page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/2913521775592604. For more information, visit http://www.ByersSolar.com.
