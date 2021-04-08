Buy a cookie, give Nevada County women a hand up

One dollar of every house cookie purchased from Emily’s Catering during April will be donated to Business and Professional Women of Nevada County’s two scholarship and awards programs. Pictured from left are Judy McCarrick, co-chair of Business and Professional Women Scholarship Board and Emily Arbaugh of Emily’s Catering and Cakes.



Business and Professional Women of Nevada County (BPWNC) has been selected as the “Cookies for a Cause” organization for the month of April. One dollar of every house cookie purchased from Emily’s Catering during April will be donated to BPWNC’s two scholarship and awards programs. These financial awards are available for eligible women who live in Nevada County and who are pursuing their academic or professional educations. The Dolores “Dee” Eldridge Scholarship is designed for women 25 years of age and older who are currently taking at least six units in a college, university, or trade school. Transcripts and a 2.5 grade point average as well as financial need may qualify applicants for scholarships between $750 and $1,500 which are awarded each August.

For students age 21 years of age and older who are enrolled in or registered for a non-degree certification program or first year of a degree program, may qualify for BPWNC’s Helga Rohl Encouragement Award of $500. These awards are available year-round.

Each purchase of “Cookies for a Cause” in April will help to support deserving students. Business and Professional Women of Nevada County strongly believes in assisting women who are striving to increase their educational knowledge and skills. To learn more about both the Dolores “Dee” Eldridge Scholarship and the Helga Rohl Encouragement Award, visit http://www.bpwnc.org for applications and information. Questions? Email bpwncscholarship@gmail.com . Scholarships and awards are funded by the donations of BPWNC members and friends and by our fundraisers.