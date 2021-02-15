Butterfly collection deemed historic resource

The Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission is pleased to announce the Nevada County Board of Supervisors has designated the McGlashan Butterfly Collection as a Nevada County Historical Resource, NEV 20-05.

This 100-year-old unique compilation of butterfly and moth specimens from all over the world is on loan from the McGlashan Family to the Truckee-Donner Historical Society and housed by the Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District. Public viewing will begin once health and safety guidelines allow.

Charles McGlashan, a prominent Truckee pioneer, began his collection in 1872 and was later assisted by his daughter, Ximena. Starting in 1893 the collection was displayed at the Rocking Stone Tower in Truckee. The collection was completed in 1912. It has achieved international recognition for its contribution to lelpidoptery.

To read more about this and other historical landmarks in Nevada County use the Commission’s interactive map, which can be found on its website at http://www.nevadacountylandmarks.com, or its ebook, Exploring Nevada County, available from ibooks or on Amazon.

The purpose of the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission is to promote the general welfare of Nevada County and its citizens through official recognition, recording, marking, preserving, and promoting the historical resources of Nevada County.