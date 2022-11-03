Burn ban lifted, burning within city limits still illegal
CalFire Nevada-Yuba-Placer (NEU) Unit Chief Brian Estes has announced that effective November 3, 2022, the burn suspension in the NEU State Responsibility Areas has been lifted effective immediately. Residents in the unincorporated areas of Nevada County will now be able to conduct outdoor burning with a valid residential burn permit on permissive burn days.
The Cities of Grass Valley and Nevada City wish to remind residents that ordinances that prohibit outdoor burning remain in effect year-round within the city limits of each municipality. Any person found violating provisions of these ordinances shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and may be fined. Air quality control enforcement officers may also be called to any reports of illegal burning and may issue additional citations and fines.
Besides being illegal, smoke from debris burns can create noxious odors, irritation to eyes and throat, and be problematic for those with Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and other breathing problems.
City residents are encouraged to use alternate means of yard waste disposal such as using green waste containers provided by Waste Management, hauling materials to the McCourtney Road landfill, or taking advantage of city and county sponsored green waste collection events.
The cities are appreciative of all our citizens that are striving to maintain their properties and who are helping to keep our communities “Fire Safe”.
