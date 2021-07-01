BSM Celebration of Life Women’s Triathlon selects local scholarship recipients

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Barbara Schmidt Millar (BSM) Celebration of Life Women’s Triathlon and 5K Run/Walk scholarship committee awarded three local Nevada Union High School graduates with scholarships aimed at helping them start their careers in healthcare.

Lucinda Andre will be attending the University of Reno, Emily Bedell will be attending the University of California at Davis, and Linden Lovett will be attending the University of California, Berkeley. Since 1999, the BSM Triathlon has proudly supported 71 young ladies with over $184,000 in scholarships.

This year’s event will take place Sept. 19 and will offer a duathlon or 5K run – rather than a triathlon – due to low lake levels. Participants will run, bike, and then run again throughout the community of Cascade Shores. Women of all abilities are invited to participate in a heartwarming day of fun and sportsmanship.

Event proceeds go toward providing mammograms and other vital breast cancer services at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital for the underserved. For more information, please visit http://www.bsmtri.org . Registration will be open on or before July 1. For event sponsorship opportunities, please call Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation at 530-477-9700.

Source: Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation