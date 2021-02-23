Brittany Tyndall graduates from Ohio University
Brittany Tyndall from Grass Valley graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions in Fall 2020. More than 2,300 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for fall semester. The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including China, India, Saudi Arabia, Peru and Canada.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Brittany Tyndall graduates from Ohio University
Brittany Tyndall from Grass Valley graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions in Fall 2020. More than 2,300 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s…