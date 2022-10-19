Bright Futures for Youth to celebrate Lights on Afterschool

Bright Futures for Youth will celebrate Lights on Afterschool and the life-changing benefits of such programs 3:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 200 Litton Drive in Grass Valley.

The community is invited to attend the free event that includes live music, a bounce house, lawn games, a rock wall, and free grilled cheese sandwiches and Lazy Dog ice cream. The event is for adults and youth between the ages of 11 and 18.

Lights on Afterschool events are held nationwide to raise awareness about the importance of afterschool programs like Bright Futures for Youth and its three programs– The Friendship Club, NEO and SAFE, which helps youth experiencing homelessness.

Bright Futures for Youth’s afterschool programs assist hundreds of children and young adults in Nevada County in a safe and supervised environment. Youth connect with each other, learn life skills, get help on their homework and many other benefits from the programs.

In addition, Bright Futures for Youth ensures that children and young adults have much-needed services such as healthy meals and clothing to access to health care and counseling.

“Our afterschool programs, like many others in the community and nationwide, have evolved to meet the changing needs of children and young adults and their families during the past several years,” said Jennifer Singer, Executive Director of Bright Futures for Youth. “Afterschool programs are critical to communities and families, providing safe and fun places for youth to go. Children left on their own unsupervised are more likely to make bad choices and struggle in school.”

The Lights on Afterschool event Oct. 25 is in the backyard of Bright Futures for Youth. The event will move inside if it rains. If you would like to learn more, visit https://bffyouth.org/lights-on-top-of-litton-hill-after-school-party/

If you would like to speak with Bright Futures for Youth Executive Director Jennifer Singer of have questions about the event, please contact Cheryl Rubin at 530-265-4311 ext. 206 or cherylr@bffyouth.org