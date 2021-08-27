BriarPatch offers special discount to local firefighters

Local firefighters stationed at companies in Nevada and Placer counties who are BriarPatch Food Co-op owners are eligible to receive up to two 15% off shopping trips per month through November 31, 2021.

“We want to show our local firefighters how deeply we appreciate their service in our community and beyond,” said Chelle Wheatley, owner relationship coordinator. “It’s our token of appreciation for keeping us safe from wildfire while risking their lives and enduring personal sacrifice.

Last week, BriarPatch delivered a pallet of coconut water, donated by UNFI, totaling 160 cases to Station 84 on Coyote Street in Nevada City. The water will be distributed to three other Nevada County Consolidated Fire District stations located on La Barr Meadows Road and in Alta Sierra and Banner Mountain. An additional delivery was made to Higgins Fire Protection District in South Nevada County.

To be eligible for the BriarPatch discount, firefighters or members of their family can fill out a quick online form and upload proof of firefighter status (photo of ID or badge, for example). The link to the form can be found at https://www.briarpatch.coop/firefighter-discount-form . Questions or additional requests can be made by emailing marketingdept@briarpatch.coop . Learn more about BriarPatch Food Co-op at https://www.briarpatch.coop .