BriarPatch Food Co-op steps up to help people in crisis with Hospitality House

BriarPatch Food Co-op surprises Hospitality House with donated pies.

Photo by Laura Petersen

With hundreds of people experiencing homelessness in Nevada County, BriarPatch Food Co-op has pledged to double its support of Hospitality House, the leading nonprofit homeless services provider in Nevada County, to ensure at risk populations receive immediate food and other essential services.

Hospitality House has been providing critical services to those most vulnerable in Nevada County since 2005, and for the last several years, BriarPatch Food Co-op has been a steadfast partner. BriarPatch is known as a community-owned business that promotes a strong and sustainable community by partnering with local organizations to create impact, and when they learned that Hospitality House’s food expenses alone had tripled in 2020 in response to the pandemic, they knew they had to do more.

“The work of Hospitality House is critical to our community,” said Rebecca Torpie, BriarPatch marketing manager. “Every person deserves a place to sleep comfortably and safely, good food and human care and kindness. Access to these things is fundamental to a fairer, more just world and that’s what’s at the heart of the cooperative model.”

Helping to improve the food system is a mission that BriarPatch takes seriously. To increase food accessibility and essential services to those in need, throughout the year, BriarPatch will provide healthy foods, support the shelter’s culinary job training project, support the shelter’s events and camp cleanup efforts as well as provide unrestricted financial support so Hospitality House can respond where the need is greatest.

“BriarPatch always finds a way to do more for our shelter operations,” said Ashley Quadros, development director at Hospitality House. “There have been several instances, especially this past year, where they’ve gone above and beyond to help. A 300-pound chicken donation is just one example of their generosity last year that went on to provide over 1,000 meals to homeless men, women, children, seniors and Veterans.”

The need for Hospitality House to respond to those in crisis continues to climb. Since March 2020, the single overnight shelter shifted into a 24/7 operation with no slowing in sight. In addition to its existing shelter, Hospitality House and its partners expanded into multiple motels around town to take on more families and individuals, collectively serving over 600 people. BriarPatch’s commitment will help Hospitality House continue its expansion efforts well into 2021.

To help further services to those in need, the community’s support is always welcome and appreciated. Donations may be made at hhshelter.org, by calling 530-615-0852, or by sending a donation made payable to Hospitality House at 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

Source: Hospitality House