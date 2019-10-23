‘Book Swap’ set for early November

The next Nevada County Community Book Swap will be from noon to 2 p.m. on November 3 at The Open Book, 671 Maltman Drive in Grass Valley. Community members are encouraged to swap good-condition books, CDs, DVDs, games, puzzles and magazines. What’s left over is donated to local nonprofits, so there is a fresh batch every month. Items can be dropped off at the store between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. during the week preceding the swap, or starting at 11:30 a.m. on the day of the swap. Call 530-273-4002 for more information.