Board members sought for Historic Preservation Committee
Mount Saint Mary’s Historic Preservation Committee (HPC) is currently looking for board members who are interested in local history and are willing to help preserve it for the future. HPC provides management direction and guidance to the Saint Joseph’s Cultural Center, located at 410 Church St. in Grass Valley. Built in 1865 by Father Dalton and maintained by the Sisters of Mercy as a convent, orphanage and school, it sustained itself until the 1960’s when it was sold to HPC. The cultural center consists of a three story main building, a chapel (built in 1894) and historic 150 year old rose garden. The Grass Valley Museum (currently closed due to COVID-19) takes up most of the second floor. The chapel is rented primarily to the Holt Ballet Conservatory but is also available for concerts and weddings, as are the gardens. The first floor houses the Shotokan Karate school. The third floor provides 13 artist studios for rent. The revenue from rent and venue use is carefully managed and covers the basic operating costs. A challenge for the HPC Board of Directors is to find funding sources to cover preservation work; individuals with experience in grant writing, fundraising and other nonprofit support. Experience would be welcomed, as new ideas and energy are needed to keep this Gold Rush era gem a vital part of the community. For more information, email saintjosephsculturalcenter@gmail.com or call 530-272-4725.
