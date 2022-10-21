BLM and partners kickoff Nevada County Tire Amnesty Week

The Bureau of Land Management and partners invite Nevada County residents to participate in the annual tire amnesty event from Oct. 24-28, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily. Residents who have bald tires, flat donut replacements or worn-out snow studs can bring them to this event for disposal.

“We appreciate Nevada County residents help to reduce illegal dumping, which is a serious problem on America’s public lands. This event is a positive, proactive approach to keep our communities and the environment clean and attractive for us all,” says BLM Mother Lode Field Manager Elizabeth Meyer-Shields. “It is much easier to dispose of unwanted tires in this way, rather than the difficult task of pulling a heavy tire out of a steep ravine.”

No tires from businesses and no tractor or commercial tires or tires with rims are allowed. Please transport tires for disposal in trailers, pickup beds, or in the vehicle’s trunk, as personnel will not unload tires from the interior of a person’s car. Individuals who wish to dispose of more than nine tires must request an exemption letter from the Nevada County Department of Environmental Health by calling 530-265-1469. Nevada County residents can dispose of up to nine tires at no cost at the following locations:

Oct. 24-25: Waste Management-McCourtney Road Transfer Station, 14741 Wolf Mountain Road, Grass Valley, CA 95949

Oct. 26: Penn Valley Community Rodeo Grounds (behind the fire station), 10513 Spenceville Road, Penn Valley, CA 95946

Oct. 27: Waste Management-North San Juan Transfer Station, 10125 Flume St., North San Juan, CA 95960

Oct. 28: Waste Management-Washington Transfer Station, 15886 Gaston Road, Washington, CA 95986

Healthy public lands produce vital natural resources for energy, food, water, and shelter. As places of solitude and beauty, these lands also provide invaluable opportunities for recreation, conservation and renewal. Public lands also provide critical wildlife habitat for thousands of species.

Approximately 7,000 tires are turned in at this event each year. Since 2013, the BLM has co-sponsored the event and has helped collect more than 58,000 tires for recycling. The Bureau of Land Management, Tahoe National Forest, Waste Management and Nevada County sponsor the event. For more information, please call the Mother Lode Field Office at 916-941-3101.