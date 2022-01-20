Blessing of the Animals this Sunday
AnimalSave and Sierra Friends of Tibet will host an Animal Blessing by the visiting monks from the Gaden Shartse monastery in the Tibetan Refugee Settlement in Southern India.
We will again have the honor of being the recipient of a ceremonial blessing by the monks here at the AnimalSave Center. The blessing for prosperity, healing and happiness will include the buildings, staff and volunteers, and the cats housed in the Cat Adoption Room and Penny’s Place Cat Sanctuary.
AnimalSave will host the monks for an extended blessing of community pets. The monks will perform individual blessings for your furry or feathered pets. A $5 to $20 suggested donation will help the monastery with education, medical needs, housing, food and building maintenance.
To ensure the safety of the animals, dogs must be on well-fitting collars or harnesses and leashes. Cats, rabbits and birds must be in very secure carriers. There is no exception to this requirement. We can also accommodate larger animals that arrive and remain in a trailer. Please contact carolyn@animalsave.org if you would like to bring your horse, cow, sheep, goat, etc. so we can give information on where to park.
If your pet does not travel well or has crossed the Rainbow Bridge, you can bring your favorite photograph and the Monks will bless it.
For more information, contact Carolyn Niehaus at carolyn@animalsave.org or call 530-271-7071 x 201. You can obtain more information about the Monk’s tour to Nevada County at http://www.sierrafriendsoftibet.org.
Source: AnimalSave
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Blessing of the Animals at the AnimalSave Center
WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 23, 3 to 4 p.m.
WHERE: AnimalSave Center, 520 East Main Street, Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Blessing of the Animals this Sunday
AnimalSave and Sierra Friends of Tibet will host an Animal Blessing by the visiting monks from the Gaden Shartse monastery in the Tibetan Refugee Settlement in Southern India.