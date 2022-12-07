Black Hawk helicopter lands at Williams Ranch school

A UH60 Black Hawk helicopter that is part of the Counter Drug Task Force for the U.S. Air Force makes a clean landing at William Ranch Elementary school Wednesday morning to meet 400 school children.

Photo: Marianne Boll-See

A UH60 Black Hawk helicopter from Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View landed at Williams Ranch Elementary school in Penn Valley on Wednesday morning. Prior to arriving, it had stopped to pick up a crew from the 129 Rescue Squadron out of Mather Air Force Base in Sacramento.

Pilot Tom Ryan navigated through a flock of Canadian geese to land on the field in front of the school. About 400 young students watched with delight.

“It is a privilege to have the opportunity to fly in a craft like this,” Rescue Squadron Captain Parker Imrie said. He explained to the schoolchildren that their job is to save people in danger.

School visits like these are intended to make connections with children in the community so that in the case of a true emergency, children are aware of the role of these rescue professionals.

Children were able to climb into the Black Hawk helicopter, sit in the pilot’s seat and ask the crew questions.

Stephanie Ryan, PTO president and attendance clerk at Williams Ranch Elementary School assists four-year old transitional kindergarten students into the Black Hawk. Ryan is also the wife of the pilot who helped arrange the educational visit to the school.

Photo: Marianne Boll-See

“We get a lot of questions that surprise us, and it’s nice to see the curiosity from the kids,” Imrie said.

The Penn Valley Fire Department was also at the school to answer questions and show off some of the equipment on the fire trucks.

“As often as we can meet children in the community and they can see us in our uniforms and vehicles, the less fearful little ones might be if we encounter them in a car accident or house fire, for example,” Captain Clayton Thomas from the Penn Valley Fire Department said.

Young students with many questions met with members of the Penn Valley Fire Department on Wednesday. Efforts to familiarize children with rescue teams is helpful if children are involved in a crisis at some point.

Photo: Marianne Boll-See

“It’s about a 20-minute flight from Mather Field,” Technical Sergeant Alex Au said. “We are always happy to visit when we can.”

