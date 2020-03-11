Bitney Prep High School hosts parent information night

Bitney College Preparatory High School is having a parent information night from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on March 19 at their campus, located at 135 Joerschke Drive in Grass Valley. Bitney Prep is an educational option for students who are focused on their future. It’s the only high school in Nevada County that offers its students a once a week, full-day internship program. Every Wednesday, Bitney students spend the entire day at an internship site of their choosing. They work with a mentor to experience hands-on learning in a career path that interests them. Bitney students have interned at local schools, veterinary hospitals, doctors’ offices, auto shops, radio stations, artists’ studios, manufacturing plants, retail establishments, nonprofit organizations, yoga studios, tattoo shops, restaurants, and even the local kombuchary. Many of students, having found their passion, have either been hired at the site where they were interns or have gone off to pursue higher education or further training with a particular goal in mind.

Bitney Prep is a small school of roughly 100 students. Part of the school’s mission is listening to each student’s voice — almost all decisions are made with student input. Bitney has a robust advisory structure that highlights both personal growth and community building. Teachers at Bitney Prep are passionate about their subject matter and go to great lengths to impart their joy to their students.

As well as offering college focused events like a two-day college trip, Bitney also has a number of students taking advantage of the dual enrollment opportunities offered at Sierra College. Students have taken classes like Ceramics, American Sign Language, Calculus, and Government. Sierra College offers extra educational opportunities that a small school like Bitney cannot.

Parents and students are invited to come to Bitney’s information night on March 19 to find out more about the school, meet the staff, have their questions answered, tour the school and enjoy a light snack.