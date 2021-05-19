Bitney Prep Charter High School Zoom info night
Students and parents are invited to attend a Zoom informational meeting on Bitney Prep High School in Grass Valley from 6 to 7 p.m. today. Topics will include educational philosophy and information on teachers, campus life and the school’s mission. Join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87858170673?pwd=cCtxaEVldHg0YVdtNmZVZHF6WDB1Zz09
The meeting ID is 878 5817 0673 and passcode is 604182. For assistance or further information, email the school at Info@BitneyPrep.net. Bitney Prep Charter High School is located at 135 Joerschke Dr. in Grass Valley.
