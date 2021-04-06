Bistro 538 at Grass Valley Elks
The Grass Valley Elks’ drive-thru meals and evening take-out fundraisers take place at Bistro 538 at Grass Valley Elks, located in downtown Grass Valley through the Bank of America parking lot off S. Church St. The Elks is a nonprofit organization. Proceeds help to fund a variety of programs for Nevada County residents. Drive-thru lunches are available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays for $15. This week’s lunch includes tri-tip and gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, garlic bread and chocolate cake. Friday’s take out meal, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., will be portabella mushrooms stuffed with Creole pork or Caprese (veggie option), garlic mashed potatoes, cucumber mint couscous salad and garlic bread for $20. Diners can also enjoy the newly renovated outdoor garden. Sit down dinners with live music are available from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Reservations Required by calling 530-205-0470 or visiting http://www.Bistro538.org. For more information, email Bistro538@grassvalleyelks.org.
