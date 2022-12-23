Births, November 25-December 20, 2022
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
* late submission
August 3
Zsa and Alexander: A boy was born to ZsuZsu and Tim Alexander
November 25
Finau: A girl was born to Allyson Finau and Josh Finau
November 26
Wood: A boy was born to Larissa M. Wood and Patrick T. Wood.
November 28
Birge: A girl was born to Rachel Birge and Derek Birge.
December 3
Slade and McFall: A boy was born to Samantha Irene Slade and Nicholas James McFall
December 8
Rodriguez and White: A boy was born to Tauni Rodriguez and Michael White
December 9
Christopher and Cotton: A boy was born to Janine Christopher and Larry Anthony Cotton Jr.
December. 14
Miller: A boy was born to Kristel Harvest Miller
December 20
Freeman: A girl was born to Katelyn Freeman and Dexter Freeman
