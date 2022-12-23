facebook tracking pixel Births, November 25-December 20, 2022 | TheUnion.com
Births, November 25-December 20, 2022

Submitted to The Union

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

* late submission

August 3

Zsa and Alexander: A boy was born to ZsuZsu and Tim Alexander

November 25

Finau: A girl was born to Allyson Finau and Josh Finau

November 26

Wood: A boy was born to Larissa M. Wood and Patrick T. Wood.

November 28

Birge: A girl was born to Rachel Birge and Derek Birge.

December 3

Slade and McFall: A boy was born to Samantha Irene Slade and Nicholas James McFall

December 8

Rodriguez and White: A boy was born to Tauni Rodriguez and Michael White

December 9

Christopher and Cotton: A boy was born to Janine Christopher and Larry Anthony Cotton Jr.

December. 14

Miller: A boy was born to Kristel Harvest Miller

December 20

Freeman: A girl was born to Katelyn Freeman and Dexter Freeman

