BIRTHS: MARCH 25-27

Community | March 30, 2020

Submitted to The Union

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

March 25

Sullivan and Schlager: A boy was born to Anona Sullivan and Casey Schlager.

March 27

Thorn and Burdett: A girl was born to Janay Thorn and Travis Burdett.

Ramus: A boy was born to Sarah and Joseph Ramus.

