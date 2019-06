Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

June 4

Weikle and Gillam: A girl was born to Cassandra Weikle and Kenneth Gillam.

June 22

Cadena and Hernandez: A boy was born to Gloria Cadena and Jorge Hernandez.

June 23

Giordano and Mullenix: A boy was born to Jessica Giordano and Kevin Mullenix.

June 24

Savage: A girl was born to Hailey and Dylan Savage.