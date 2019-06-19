BIRTHS: JUNE 4-15, 2019
Submitted to The Union
June 4
Willis and Feight: A girl was born to Kristen Willis and Dominick Feight.
June 5
Rutherford and Goepel: A girl was born to Natalie Rutherford and Zach Goepel.
June 6
Blackwell: A boy was born to Casey and Brent Blackwell.
Mitchell and Knox: A boy was born to Shelby Mitchell and Dylan Knox.
June 10
Wilkins: A girl was born to Kelsey and David Wilkins.
Darlington: A boy was born to Danyell and Matthew Darlington.
June 14
Erdmann: A boy was born to Brittany and Matthew Erdmann.
Griffen and Weiss: A girl was born to Jessica Griffen and Dan Weiss.
June 15
Cowan and Wilkins: A girl was born to Emily Cowan and Brent Wilkins.
