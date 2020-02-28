BIRTHS: JAN. 14 – FEB. 21
Submitted to The Union
Jan. 14
Dow: A boy was born to Felisha and Michael Dow.
Jan. 29
Barajas: A boy was born to Megan and Jose Barajas.
Feb. 4
Bisiaux and McClure: A girl was born to Daisy Jane Katherine Bisiaux and Colton James McClure.
Feb. 11
Jewell and Eastman: A girl was born to Louise Jewell and Tyler Eastman.
Feb. 14
Lashbrook and Clark: A girl was born to Corrine Lashbrook and Orion Clark.
Feb. 17
Goodrich: A boy was born to Kathleen and Cory Goodrich.
Feb. 19
Joelle and Garland: A girl was born to Sara Joelle and Charles Garland.
Feb. 21
Gonzales and Crovo: A boy was born to Makayla Gonzales and Darius Crovo.
