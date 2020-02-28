BIRTHS: JAN. 14 – FEB. 21

Jan. 14

Dow: A boy was born to Felisha and Michael Dow.

Jan. 29

Barajas: A boy was born to Megan and Jose Barajas.

Feb. 4

Bisiaux and McClure: A girl was born to Daisy Jane Katherine Bisiaux and Colton James McClure.

Feb. 11

Jewell and Eastman: A girl was born to Louise Jewell and Tyler Eastman.

Feb. 14

Lashbrook and Clark: A girl was born to Corrine Lashbrook and Orion Clark.

Feb. 17

Goodrich: A boy was born to Kathleen and Cory Goodrich.

Feb. 19

Joelle and Garland: A girl was born to Sara Joelle and Charles Garland.

Feb. 21

Gonzales and Crovo: A boy was born to Makayla Gonzales and Darius Crovo.