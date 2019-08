BIRTHS: AUG. 14-22, 2019

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

Aug. 14

Miller and Lockwood: A girl was born to Audrey Miller and Derek Lockwood.

Aug. 17

Peebles: A girl was born to Amanda and Aaron Peebles.

Fitting: A boy was born to Alyssa and Nicholas Fitting.

Aug. 20

Miner and Jamison: A boy was born to Alora Miner and Keith Jamison.

Aug. 21

Lahr and Thompson: A boy was born to Amanda Lahr and Shawn Thompson.

Clanton: A boy was born to Erinlee and Chris Clanton.

Aug. 22

King and Coykendall: A boy was born to Jackie King and Nick Coykendall.