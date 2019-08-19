BIRTHS: AUG. 1-12, 2019
Submitted to The Union
Aug. 1
Tate and Dryden: A boy was born to Emily-Rose Tate and Antony Dryden.
Aug. 3
McCartney: A girl was born to Elena and Jacob McCartney.
Aug. 4
Evans and DeYoung: A girl was born to Michelle Evans and Tucker DeYoung.
Aug. 6
Myers: A boy was born to Victoria and Zachary Myers.
Aug. 7
Hegarty and Dibble: A boy was born to Ashley Hegarty and Wesley Dibble.
Aug. 9
Cardoza and Winkles: A boy was born to Vanessa Cardoza and Zack Winkles.
Navarro and Fowler: A girl was born to Caroline Navarro and James Fowler.
Aug. 12
Young and Skelton: A girl was born to Chelsea Young and Darryl Skelton.
