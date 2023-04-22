Births, April 6 - 15, 2023 Staff Writer Apr 22, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sierra Nevada Memorial HospitalApril 6Savage: A girl was born to Hailey and Dylan Savage.Munoz and Ortega: A boy was born to Cindy Munoz and Israel Ortega.April 11White: A girl was born to Cassie and Cody White.April 15Hanslee and Smith: A boy was born to Malarie Henslee and Christian Smith. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Local Events Live Coverage From The Newsroom Live scanner feed here:Your browser does not support iFrames.