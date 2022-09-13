Big Brothers Big Sisters clothing exchange

Location: Sweat Studio, 410 Crown Point Circle, Grass Valley; or SPD Market, 735 Zion St., Nevada City; and 129 W. McKnight Way, Grass Valley; or Big Brothers Big Sisters, 227 Broad St., Nevada City.

Clothing accepted: Cleaned, in good condition, all sizes and shapes, and all gender and age ranges.

Clothing not accepted: Stained, has holes, tears, or rips, and/or missing or broken pieces.

The event will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Sweat Studio, at 410 Crown Point Circle, Grass Valley.

The event is intended for the entire community and attendees are encouraged to only pay if they are able. All monetary donations will support the children and families in our area. The space is ADA accessible, and we will do our best to accommodate all.

Contact Susie Michaels at 530-409-8327 for more information.