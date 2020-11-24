Big A Drive-In steps up to help feed the hungry

The folks at Big A Root Beer Drive-in have committed to helping families in Nevada County get the nutrition they need by way of supporting the The Food Bank of Nevada County. In February of 2020, the owners, Jim and Judy Simon, heard about the challenges the food bank faced when the PSPS power outages events impacted the area during the fire season. They jumped into action and started a matching donation campaign through their restaurant to help the food bank purchase a generator. Over $5,000 was donated. On Nov. 18, Big A pitched in again by hosting a food donation and COVID-friendly volunteer appreciation drive-in event.

This time, $1,000 in food, paid wages for servers and cooks were donated, which allowed food bank volunteers the chance to feel appreciated, all while following state COVID-19 guidelines. Volunteers were invited to attend the drive-in and have food and drinks delivered to their cars.

“The staff at Big A made all of our hard working frontline volunteers feel appreciated by this community,” said the food bank’s Executive Director Nicole McNeely. “As the director, I cannot thank them enough for the offering. The Food Bank has been rocked by a huge increase in numbers of families that need our support.”

The increase in numbers at the food bank, the switch to drive-in food distribution and facing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 has made the volunteers’ jobs much more difficult and exhausting, added McNeely.

“The help that we can give is limited to the number of helpers that we have,” she said. “We are blessed to have a local business like Big A’s that cares about our community and is willing to go above and beyond to help the families who live here. Thank you to the owners, Judy and Jim, and all of the staff at Big A’s. Your gift of appreciation has made a huge difference.”

For more information of food distribution and donations, call 530-272-3796 or visit https://foodbankofnc.org.