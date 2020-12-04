Best of Nevada County: The Union readers choose 2019 ‘Best Of Nevada County’ winners (PHOTO GALLERY)

The 2019 winners of The Union’s annual Best of Nevada County contest were recognized Wednesday with a drive-thru celebration where goodie bags, promotional material, and plaques were handed out as people sat in their vehicles.

Readers of The Union recognize local merchants as the “Best Of Nevada County” each year in their respective categories.

Voting for Best Of for 2020 starts Dec. 14 online at http://www.theunion.com/Bestof2020.