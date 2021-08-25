Ben Taylor home a new historical landmark

The Ben Taylor home on Linden Street in Grass Valley. (Courtesy of Jerry Martini)



The Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission is pleased to announce the Nevada County Board of Supervisors designated the Ben Taylor Home as a Nevada County Historical Landmark, NEV 21-05 on Aug.10.

Ben Taylor arrived in Grass Valley in September of 1849 and, besides his home place, is most known for road building. He and his partners built the Grass Valley and Illinoistown Turnpike that mostly follows today’s Dog Bar Road. The Bear River crossing is called Taylor’s Crossing to this day.

The Carpenter Gothic home was built 1865 to1866. Originally, the property stretched from West Main Street to Ridge Road and from Peabody Creek to Alta Street in Grass Valley. The home place was created as a family home and has since been handed down to children, grandchildren, and cousins. The property was subdivided over the years, but the plot the home sits on has never left the family. The beautiful home with its dovetailed timbers and original artisan wells still stands proudly on Linden Street.