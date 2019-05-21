Bell Hill Academy teacher receives education grant

Sonia Garcia, a second grade teacher at Bell Hill Academy in the Spanish immersion program, recently received a Program for Continuing Education (PCE) grant from the International P.E.O. Sisterhood. P.E.O. local chapter TE of Grass Valley recommended and sponsored Sonia’s application for this grant, which is earmarked for women returning to school in their field of interest. Garcia has both an undergraduate and a master’s degree. The will help Garcia finish the requirements for her California teaching credential.

By coincidence, one of Chapter TE’s members is Tracy Green, who teaches second grade at Deer Creek Elementary. One of her students is Sonia’s son, Cruz. His brother Louis is a fifth grader at Seven Hills. Shown in the photo from left are Tracy Green, Cruz Garcia, PCE recipient Sonia Garcia, and Louis Garcia.