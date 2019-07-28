Bear Yuba Land Trust’s ‘Open Spaces & Wild Places Galaand Conservation Awards’ in Nevada City

Tickets are on sale now for Bear Yuba Land Trust’s biggest fundraiser of the year, “Open Spaces & Wild Places Gala and Conservation Awards,” on Sept. 21 at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center.

The elegant and rustic family style event features a farm-to-fork dinner prepared by Emily’s Catering and made from the finest ingredients from regional farms and ranches as well as a silent and live auction of one-of-a-kind items and experiences, live music, and the presentation of the 2019 William Nickerl Award for Conservation Leader and John F. Skinner Sierra Outdoors Recreation Award.

“Each year, we are proud to recognize and celebrate our local conservation heroes who are individuals that demonstrate a strong commitment to land conservation through leadership and innovation. Despite any challenge, these are community members who inspire others as poised and passionate environmental advocates,” explains Erika Seward, BYLT co-executive director. All net proceeds will support Bear Yuba Land Trust (BYLT), an accredited land trust and nonprofit based in Grass Valley with a mission to protect and defend the working and natural lands of the Bear and Yuba River Watersheds and empower healthy, resilient communities through Nature access and education. There is also an opportunity to directly support a priority project each year through Fund-a-Need contributions during the evening.

“We are also excited to announce that this year’s Fund-a-Need pledges will support improvements to our very first trail project, the Litton Trail,” says Seward. “Decades later, this trail has proven to be an amazing community asset that serves all ages and abilities in the heart of a busy live, work and play center. Our vision is to provide accommodations and upgrades that meet the needs of the community well into the future.”

Since 1990, BYLT has been a conservation leader in the Sierra Nevada region, saving more than 15,000 acres of foothill forests, oak woodlands, meadows, riparian habitat, farms and ranches. This includes over 4,000 acres of critical open space protected for currently threatened, endangered or otherwise listed as a species of special concern, 6,000 of agricultural lands and over 4,000 acres of headwaters lands. BYLT has also built and maintains over 35 miles of trails that provide access to nature for residents and visitors alike. Visit http://www.BYLT.org to reserve a seat.

The gala will be from 5 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the Miners Foundry, 325 Spring St. in Nevada City. Tickets are $100 for members, $125 for “not-yet-members, which includes dinner, hors d’oeuvres and a special gift. Call 530-272-5994, email Felicia@BYLT.org or sign up at http://www.bylt.org.