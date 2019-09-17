Bear Yuba Land Trust’s Gala and Awards this Saturday in Nevada City

In the heart of Brunswick Basin lies the Litton Trail, two easy miles of wooded trail that winds through an urban greenbelt. Because of its close proximity to both Nevada City and Grass Valley, and its accessibility for all ages and abilities, Litton Trail is popular among Sierra College students, residents walking their dogs, or employees from nearby businesses.

Since November 1994, the Bear Yuba Land Trust has held the easement granted by the Litton family, the business property owners where the trail is situated. The trail was BYLT’s first trail that was open to the public. Since then, BYLT, with community and volunteer support, has built over 45 miles of trails.

The Litton Trail will be recognized during BYLT’s annual Open Spaces & Wild Places Gala and Conservation Awards, from 5 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center in Nevada City. Pledges made during the gala will support improvements to the Litton Trail, which requires constant maintenance due to high use. The City of Grass Valley has also dedicated $30,000 in matching funds to the project.

All net proceeds of the Gala will support Bear Yuba Land Trust (BYLT), an accredited land trust and nonprofit based in Grass Valley with a mission to protect and defend the working and natural lands of the Bear and Yuba River Watersheds and empower healthy, resilient communities through nature access and education.

Since 1990, BYLT has been a conservation leader in the Sierra Nevada region, saving more than 15,000 acres of foothill forests, oak woodlands, meadows, riparian habitat, farms and ranches. This includes over 4,000 acres of critical open space protected for currently threatened, endangered or otherwise listed as a species of special concern, 6,000 acres of agricultural lands and over 4,000 acres of headwaters lands.

To reserve a seat or table at the gala, visit http://www.BYLT.org. Tickets are $100 for members and $125 for “not-yet-members” and includes a farm-to-fork dinner, hors d’oeuvres and a special gift. For more information, call 530-272-5994, or email Felicia@BYLT.org. The Miners Foundry Cultural Center is located at 325 Spring Street in Nevada City.