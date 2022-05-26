Bear Yuba Land Trust presents 8th annual Celebration of Trails

Bear Yuba Land Trust will celebrate National Trails Day with their the 8th Annual Celebration of Trails on June 3 and 4. Trail users of all ages and abilities are invited to join Bear Yuba Land Trust in exploring local trails. Register today for one of 11 different adventures and get ready to meet some new friends and fall in love with the nature that surrounds us.

CHOOSE YOUR OWN ADVENTURE

On Saturday, June 4, Bear Yuba Land Trust will be partnering with other trail advocates to lead a variety of adventures in Nevada County. FREED will be leading an accessible walk-n-roll at Hirschman Trail, and California Native Plant Society will lead a wheelchair accessible wildflower walk on the Sierra Discovery Trail on Bowman Lake Road. Hiking For Good is leading a wild and scenic hike with historian Hank Meals on the South Yuba Trail to Long Point. Sierra Trailblazers Running Club is leading a 5k trail run on Cascade Canal Trail, and Bear Yuba Land Trust is partnering with BONC on a mountain bike ride on Pioneer Trail. Bear Yuba Land Trust Trail Adopters will lead a hike for people of all ages and abilities on Litton Trail. Bear Yuba Land Trust is also partnering with Sierra Gold Parks Foundation for three guided hikes at local state parks, including Empire Mine, Bridgeport and Malakoff Diggins. The day will end with a stargazing event hosted by the Nevada County Astronomers.

On Friday, June 3, at Robinson Plaza in downtown Nevada City between 5 – 8:30 p.m. Bear Yuba Land Trust and partners will host a celebratory kickoff event. All proceeds of this event will go directly toward local trail creation and maintenance projects. There will also be a raffle in partnership with Nevada City Film Festival for two tickets to the summer’s first Movies Under the Pines where the in-person local premiere of the film “A Wild Independence” about Independence Trail will show on June 10. Visit BYLT.org to register for the event or donate to trails.

Bear Yuba Land Trust is dedicated to protecting and defending the natural and working lands of the Bear and Yuba River watersheds and empowering healthy, resilient communities through nature access and education.

Source: Bear Yuba Land Trust

KNOW & GO WHAT: Bear Yuba Land Trust’s 8th Annual Celebration of Trails WHEN: Friday, June 3 (5 to 8:30 p.m.) and Saturday, June 4 (all day adventures) WHERE: Multiple locations COST: $0- $30 with discounts for active Bear Yuba Land Trust Members INFO: Tickets for the event online at http://www.bylt.org