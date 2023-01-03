Amy Pistone
Amy Pistone, a graduate of Bear River High school class of 2003, is one of the only female 'back judge' referees at the Division I level. She recently returned home to officiate a football game at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento. The Sacramento State Hornets found a way to overcome the Richmond Spiders 38-31 Saturday, taking home the first-ever FCS playoff victory in school history.
Amy Pistone graduated from Bear River High School in 2003 and recently visited the area to referee a playoff football game between the Sacramento State Hornets and the Richmond Spiders.
 
“It was like a home game for me, and it was an exciting game,” Pistone said.
 
The Hornets were the #2 seed in the country coming into the game, and their 38-31 victory over Richmond University of Virgina was their first Football Championship Series (FCS) playoff win in school history, as well as the first postseason victory for the program since the Div. II quarterfinals in 1988.