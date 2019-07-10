Banner Guild Flea Market coming Saturday in Grass Valley
Submitted to The Union
The Banner Guild Flea Market will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at 12629 McCourtney Rd. in Grass Valley. Items for sale will include tools, crafts, clothing, plants and more. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Vendor spaces are still available for $10, no registration is required. For more information, call 530-277-4310.
