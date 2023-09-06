Please join us on Monday, September 11th, 2023 in honoring the 22nd Anniversary of 9/11/01 by paying tribute to the thousands of lives lost to the terrorist attacks and expressing our gratitude to all Emergency Responders, past and present.
In the true spirit of supporting and appreciating our First Responders, who have to work in all types of miserable weather and in smoky conditions, our ride will go on, no matter what.
Monday, 9/11/23, meet at 5pm; opening prayer, pledge of allegiance, national anthem, ride departure at 5:30pm.
McKnight Crossing Shopping Center (Front Parking Lot) 111 W. McKnight Way.
All vehicle types are welcome to participate, as long as they’re street-safe. All traffic laws must be obeyed throughout our ride. This is a family-friendly community event, open to everyone. Please spread the word and invite people far and wide. We would especially love to have any Emergency Responders who are able to attend, along with their families, so we can thank them personally.
We will be incorporating all our local First Responders’ stations in our route to show them our support and gratitude for their selfless service and dedication to protecting our beautiful community and resurgent country.
We will have extra American flags available for anyone who needs one, but they aren’t required for participation in our ride.
Thank you so much. We hope to have a wonderful turnout for this reverent occasion. May God bless America and all who cherish it. We are truly grateful to all who serve and protect it.
Byron Jones & Bethany Denkers Founders of Back the Blue Nevada County backthebluenevadacounty@gmail.com www.backthebluenevadacounty.org