Dear Fellow Americans,

Please join us on Monday, September 11th, 2023 in honoring the 22nd Anniversary of 9/11/01 by paying tribute to the thousands of lives lost to the terrorist attacks and expressing our gratitude to all Emergency Responders, past and present.

Byron Jones & Bethany Denkers Founders of Back the Blue Nevada County backthebluenevadacounty@gmail.com www.backthebluenevadacounty.org