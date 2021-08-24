Author to share experiences as a caregiver, share resources
Critically acclaimed author and Sacramento Bee reporter Kate Washington will share her personal experiences with caregiving and excerpts from her new book, “Already Toast, Caregiving and Burnout in America,” on Sunday. Doors open at 2 p.m., with a presentation scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Gold Miners Inn Conference Center in Grass Valley. Hosted by One Source-Empowering Caregivers, “Already Toast and Tea” will be an interactive afternoon, allowing community members to ask questions and meet the author. Tickets include the book, food and drinks. Live music and local vendors will also be part of the event. To purchase tickets, call 530-205-9513 or visit http://www.empoweringcaregivers.org. The Gold Miners Inn is located at 121 Bank St. in Grass Valley.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Author to share experiences as a caregiver, share resources
Critically acclaimed author and Sacramento Bee reporter Kate Washington will share her personal experiences with caregiving and excerpts from her new book, “Already Toast, Caregiving and Burnout in America,” on Sunday. Doors open at 2…