Austin Baker of Nevada City graduates from University of San Diego

Austin Baker of Nevada City graduated from the University of San Diego on May 26. Baker earned a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Shiley-Marcos School of Engineering. With more than 9,000 students from 77 countries and 44 states, USD is the youngest, independent institution on the U.S. News & World Report list of top 100 universities in the United States. Its eight academic divisions include the College of Arts and Sciences, the School of Business, the Shiley-Marcos School of Engineering, the School of Law, the School of Leadership and Education Sciences, the Hahn School of Nursing and Health Science, the Joan B. Kroc School of Peace Studies, and the Division of Professional and Continuing Education.