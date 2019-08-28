Audition for Amy Tan’s ‘The Joy Luck Club’

Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra (CATS) will hold auditions for a play based on Amy Tan’s beloved bestselling novel, “The Joy Luck Club,” on September 21 and 23 at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City. Call-backs are on September 28. The play is written by Susan Kim and will be directed by Jeffrey Mason. Show dates are April 9 to May 2, 2020, at the Nevada Theatre, and rehearsals begin in mid-February, 2020. CATS first presented this play almost 20 years ago.

The Joy Luck Club tells a series of interconnected stories about Chinese mothers, their American daughters, and the people who complicate their lives. The play takes place in China and in America from the early 20th century to 1987. It is an uplifting story of four remarkable friends whose extraordinary lives are filled with joy and heartbreak. Their lifelong friendship reveals a mosaic of startling events and conditions that shape their lives — and how these experiences affect the hopes and dreams they hold for each of their children. The novel was made into a movie in 1993 by the same name.

CATS is seeking at least 12 women and five men to play more than 36 roles; many actors will double in two to five roles each. Please visit http://www.catsweb.org for a descriptive cast list.

For the first round of auditions, each actor is asked to prepare a monologue chosen from those posted on the website. If time permits, cold readings of dialogue scenes will be arranged. Call-backs will involve scenes and more monologues.

To schedule an audition appointment online and for more information, visit http://www.catsweb.org. Audition times will be confirmed via email.