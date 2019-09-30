Auburn classic movie series celebrates 1938 “The Lady Vanishes”

The Silver Screen Classic Movie Series continues on Oct. 5, with “The Lady Vanishes,” from 1938. In this Hitchcock puzzler, Iris searches the train for that “nice” Miss Froy she’d befriended over tea. But nobody aboard remembers her. And that creepy doctor won’t leave Iris alone. Only the teasing playboy is willing to help her find Miss Froy. “The Lady Vanishes” will be shown at noon, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 in the Beecher Room of the Auburn Library, 350 Nevada St. in Auburn. Presented by the Library, the movie is free. For information, call 530-878-7938 or visit auburnsilverscreen.com. The next Silver Screen presentation, “The Third Man,” is scheduled for Nov. 2.