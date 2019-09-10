Auburn author Christian Kiefer to appear at Yuba Lit reading series

Tickets: $10 at the door, $8 in advance, available at www.wildeyepub.com

In a rare reading appearance, acclaimed Auburn novelist Christian Kiefer will share his new novel “Phantoms” at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Wild Eye Pub as part of the Yuba Lit reading series.

Deeply researched and lyrically written, “Phantoms” explores the history of Placer County Japanese Americans sent to desolate internment camps during World War II.

The novel’s action begins in 1985, when a Vietnam veteran, John Wilson, returns to the Placer County land he knew as home, and begins to piece together the entwined history of two families: The Wilsons who rented their property to the skilled Japanese-American farmers, and the Takahashis, who were sent away on buses, their lives forever changed.

As a starred Kirkus review raved: “It will break your heart, and in the breaking, fill you with bittersweet but luminous joy.” Kiefer is also the author of the novels “The Animals” and “The Infinite Tides,” and serves as west coast editor for “The Paris Review.”

In addition to Kiefer’s reading, and a question-and-answer moderated by Yuba Lit founder Rachel Howard, this Yuba Lit will also include the return of Yuba Lit’s opening audience flash readings. Attendees who bring a page or a poem of their own writing to share will be given a raffle ticket; five audience members will be chosen by raffle to read their work. The community emphasis will continue with an intermission for mingling.

Tickets are $10 at the door, $8 in advance, with online tickets available at http://www.wildeyepub.com.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The Wild Eye Pub is located at 535 Mill St., Grass Valley. More information can be found at http://www.yubalit.org or http://www.facebook/yubalit.

Yuba Lit is a fiscally sponsored project of the Nevada County Arts Council, a not-for-profit organization. The series is also grateful to Harmony Books for selling copies of “Phantoms” at the event.