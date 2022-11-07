Artists holiday sale takes place Thanksgiving weekend

Six local artists are bringing their talents together on Thanksgiving weekend to create an Artists Holiday Sale. The event is being held in the new Seven Stars Gallery, 210 Spring Street, Nevada City, opened by the Oddfellows in the old Rogers Frame Shop location. The new gallery was created to offer the community a space to showcase local talents. A new show is hung at the beginning of each month. The Oddfellows welcomed the idea of the “pop-up” show being held in the space.

The artists involved in this show are offering fine jewelry, hand forged knives, woodworking, fine art and prints, eco printed fiber art, and functional ceramics.

Meg Blacksmith, fine jewelry

Eric Clausen, hand forged knives

Steve Danner, turned wood bowls and objects

Randy Griffis, Artist painter/ pen & ink/ illustrations/ prints & originals

Sierra Mohr, Eco printed scarves and garments

Penny St.Claire, ceramics

Jewelry artist, Meg Black-Smith started making jewelry in 1975 while living in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. She apprenticed for two years with Elfstone Silver and Gold and continued her jewelry career when she moved back to California in 1978. In 1984, she and her husband moved to Nevada City. Meg primarily works in sterling silver but also uses gold-filled and some gold, especially as accents. The gemstones she uses are thoughtfully varied and come from all over the world. Meg has won several awards at craft shows for her jewelry. Meg’s jewelry is designed to last and to be enjoyed.

At the age of 18, Eric Clausen was a street artist in Berkeley, creating and selling metal sculptures. From there he went on to make decorative ironwork for San Francisco homes and public areas. Some of his work was installed in the entryway arch at the California College of the Arts in Oakland. His work included curved stair railings, gates, chandeliers and fire screens. His blacksmithing brought him to the California Blacksmith Association where he was president from 1981-1982. He currently lives in North San Juan and makes the Damascus knives that he will be offering at the sale.

Steve Danner is a local wood turner. He has lived in the area for about seven years. He loves working with wood that has been collected from recently felled trees. From there he puts the wood on a lathe and shapes it into a beautiful turned object or bowl. Steve’s joy of woodturning is seeing what each piece of wood reveals as to the grain, texture and color as it turns into a bowl, platter or a creative object.

Randy Griffis is a longtime resident from the North San Juan Ridge area. His work pays tribute to the nature of the ridge in ink, acrylic, colored pencils and woodcarvings. He has illustrated a number of publications for Peaceful Valley Farm Supply and is a master at capturing the essence of the plants.

Sierra Mohr, local for over 45 years, considers herself a fiber artist. She was introduced to eco dyeing about 12 years ago. Seeing the technique for the first time she was filled with excitement and immediately knew she had to learn the process. She has taken eco dyeing from simple scarves to home accessories and originally designed garments. She has won numerous awards locally at the Nevada County Fair and California State fair and has taught throughout the state.

Penelope St.Claire has been actively working with clay and teaching art to adults and children since the 1980’s. She seeks to add beauty to the world, creating elegant symmetry in form and pattern in her functional ceramic pieces. She currently works from Four Winds Ceramic studio in North San Juan.

The Artists Holiday Sale will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Nov. 25-27, 10am-5pm, at Seven Stars Gallery, 210 Spring Street, Nevada City. The group welcomes all to stop by, see their creations, and take care of some holiday shopping all made by local artists. With the variety being offered, one is sure to find something appealing.